Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths Thursday carried out simultaneous raids on different locations in connection with alleged possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by Udayanath Jena, senior clerk, office of Sub- Collector, Bhubaneswar.

The officials conducted raids at Jena’s residential house at Ebarang, Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar, his native place at Endulapur, Rajnagar in Kendrapara district and his office room at the Sub-Collector’s office, Bhubaneswar.

In a similar development, Odisha Vigilance officials raided the properties of Ratnakar Mohanty, junior clerk, office of Sub-Registrar, Dharmasala in Jajpur district on the same charges the same day.

The anti-corruption wing officials raided simultaneously at Mohanty’s residential building located at Chahata under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district, his single-storied building at Barajunagar near Jaraka under Dharmasala police limits, Hotel Akash at Jalasukha, Jaraka, a market complex and building at Shanti Bazar under Dharmasala police limits, house of his relative at Chandapur under Dharmasala police limits and his office room in the office of Sub-Registrar, Dharmasala.

The total value of the senior and junior clerks’ assets was yet to be ascertained as the raids were underway at the time of filing this report.

PNN