Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Bhubaneswar to Surat flight service is set to begin from Monday. The services between the two cities will be provided by Air Asia. While the lowest fare quoted on its official website (airindia.in) is `4503 the return journey is reported to be

of `4213.

The A321 AI flight will leave Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at 8.40 am and reach Surat International Airport at 10.40 am. While the flight will operate between Bhubaneswar and Surat on Mondays and Thursdays it will run from Surat on Fridays and Sundays. It will leave Bhubaneswar at 8.40 am and from Surat at 8.30 am.