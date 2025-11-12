Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Odisha Chapter is set to host its prestigious annual event Design Carnival & Build Expo 2025 in the Capital from November 14 to 16. The three-day event will explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and architectural design under the theme “AI – Architecture Intelligence”, showcasing how emerging technologies can revolutionise the design process and contribute to the future of architecture.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and attended by senior members of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) and the Council of Architecture (COA). This year’s Design Carnival promises to be a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and creativity, bringing together architects, academicians, students, and industry professionals from across Odisha.

The opening evening will feature the grand launch of the Build Expo 2025, which will present cutting-edge innovations and products from leading brands in the building and construction industry. One of the key attractions of the evening will be a Master Class led by renowned architect Nuru Karim, who will delve into the evolving roles of architecture, urbanism, and computational design in the age of AI.

The second day will be packed with interactive student competitions and workshops, aimed at fostering creativity and interdisciplinary collaboration among architecture students across Odisha. A special Master Session by Sahil Tanveer will offer insights into the integration of artificial intelligence with speculative design and urban planning, highlighting the potential of AI as a creative collaborator in shaping the future of our cities.

In the evening, a panel discussion titled “Synergy in Architecture: Dialogue between the COA, IIA, Academia, and Practicing Architects” will provide a platform for open dialogue on how different sectors within the architectural community can work together for a more cohesive and sustainable future. The day will culminate with student cultural performances and a fellowship dinner, celebrating the spirit of camaraderie and collaboration within the architectural profession.

The final day of the event will feature the much-anticipated Street Carnival, held at Janpath in the City, in collaboration with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). This public event will showcase vibrant art installations, architectural displays, and performances, offering a glimpse into the creative energy of local architects and students. The Street Carnival will be inaugurated by BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana.

The Design Carnival & Build Expo 2025 is set to be a landmark event in Odisha’s architectural calendar, fostering innovation, creativity, and professional development in the architecture and construction industries.