Bhubaneswar: Five Odisha districts will receive the prestigious Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) Awards 2025 from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi November 18, official sources said Tuesday.

Ganjam, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Cuttack, and Mayurbhanj will receive awards under Category 3 for their outstanding contributions to water conservation and groundwater recharge efforts as part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain (JSA: CTR) campaign.

The JSJB initiative, launched in September 2024, encourages community participation in water governance, with a focus on sustainable practices to address the growing challenges of water stress across the country. Odisha has emerged as a leader in this initiative, with the five districts being recognised for their exceptional contributions to water management.

The initiative has led to the construction and rejuvenation of key water infrastructure such as rooftop rainwater harvesting systems and borewell recharge units. Odisha’s award-winning districts have demonstrated remarkable progress in these areas.

The awards will recognise these efforts with financial incentives — each award-winning district will receive Rs 25 lakh. “The top-performing districts in the Category 1 will be awarded Rs 2 crore, while those in Categories 2 and 3 will receive Rs 1 crore and Rs 25 lakh, respectively,” it was learnt.

The awards also include a citation, from the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, which will be presented by the President at the national ceremony.

This recognition highlights the success of the JSA: CTR campaign, which has seen the construction of 27.6 lakh recharge structures, surpassing the original target of 10 lakh. Through this initiative, communities across the country have worked together to ensure sustainable water management, particularly in regions facing acute water stress.

The initiative underscores the importance of community participation in water conservation, which aligns with the vision of ‘Jan Shakti for Jal Shakti’ — the belief that the power of the people is essential to achieving water security for all.

The recognition of Odisha’s districts is a testament to the state’s commitment to tackling water challenges, especially in rural and drought-prone areas.