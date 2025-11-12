Baripada: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Tuesday asked the state government to examine the allegations of unregulated construction, tree felling, borewell digging, and plastic waste dumping within the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj, take necessary action, and submit an action taken report (ATR) in this connection at the earliest.

The MoEFCC move came in response to a complaint filed by Santanu Kumar Bhukta of Angul’s Youth United for Sustainable Environment November 2, 2025. In his complaint, Bhukta raised serious concerns over alleged unchecked human activity and environmental violations within the ESZ of Similipal, a UNESCO-recognised biosphere reserve known for its rich biodiversity and fragile ecosystem.

Bhukta alleged large-scale resort and commercial construction along the stretch from Pithabata Gate to Lulung, tree felling and borewell digging for new projects, and improper disposal of plastic waste by tourists within the ESZ. He also accused the local forest authorities of failing to enforce ESZ guidelines effectively.

“Despite the draft ESZ notification issued in January 2019, construction and deforestation continue unchecked. The delay in finalising the notification has led to widespread misuse of forestland,” the organisation stated in its letter addressed to multiple officers, including the Deputy Director General of Forests (C), the Additional Chief Secretary of Forests, and the Field Director of STR.

The group also cited several Supreme Court rulings, including the Goa Foundation case and directives issued in April 2023, which call for strict compliance with ESZ norms around protected areas.

In its Tuesday’s letter, Ravinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Forestry), directed Odisha’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) to examine the matter, take appropriate necessary action as per existing laws, and submit an ATR to the MoEFCC and the complainant at the earliest.

Spread over 2,750 sq km, STR is one of India’s largest tiger habitats and home to elephants, leopards, and hundreds of plant species. Environmentalists have long warned that unregulated tourism and illegal development could threaten its delicate ecological balance.

The MoEFCC’s latest move puts the spotlight back on Odisha’s forest administration, as it awaits the state government’s official response and the steps to be taken to curb the alleged violations.