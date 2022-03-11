Bhubaneswar: Odisha will host the IWLF National Weightlifting Championships, 2021-22 for men and women under Youth, Junior and Senior categories from March 19, officials said here Friday. Over 1,300 athletes, support staff and technical officials from 30 states and UTs are expected to participate in the weightlifting championships.

The weightlifting competition will be held in 10 different weight categories for Youth (Boys & Girls), Junior & Seniors (Men & Women). A total of 58 technical officials (45 male & 13 female) will be responsible for conducting the championships, officials of the Odisha government’s Sports Department said.

The weightlifting event will be conducted at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium inside the KIIT Deemed to be University complex. All Covid-19 protocols will be strictly followed.

Odisha Sports secretary, R Vineel Krishna exuded confidence that the championships will be a great success. “Odisha has been hosting many international and national events. We are delighted to host this National Weightlifting Championships here in Bhubaneswar that will see a mass congregation of weightlifters across categories,” Krishna said.

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) in association with Odisha Weightlifting Association with support from Sports and Youth Services department of Odisha government will conduct the event, which will continue till March 31.

Officials of the Sports Department are working closely with the IWLF and the Odisha Weightlifting Association to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the event, Krishna informed.

Krishna wished everyone the very best for the Championships and extended a warm welcome to all participating states and its contingent.

IWLF president Sahdev Yadav said, “This time we are conducting the National Championships together for all three age categories (senior, junior and youth). We want this mega event to be a celebration of the growing strength of Indian weightlifting and that of sports in Odisha.”

This competition will also be the qualifier for Vth edition of ‘Khelo India Youth Games, 2022’ which is scheduled to be held later this year. This will also be considered a selection trial for the IWF Youth and Junior World Championships both for eligible lifters.