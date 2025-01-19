Bhubaneswar: Two people were killed and another suffered grievous injuries after a speeding car collided with two motorcycles near Raj Bhavan Square in Bhubaneswar, Saturday evening. The injured was admitted to the Capital Hospital, said Capital police station IIC Dayanidhi Nayak.

The deceased have been identified as retired police inspector Goura Chandra Nayak, 62, and his brother Rabi Chandra Nayak. The two are natives of Gajapati district while injured Dinabandhu Samantaray was battling for his life.

Nayak said the mishap occurred around 5:30 pm, when a speeding car (OD 02 AR 1020), came from Circuit House Road, and entered the wrong route towards Gopabandhu Square. It collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying a driver and a pillion rider. After losing control, the car hit a second motorcycle, crushing the elderly police officer under its wheels. The retired cop, who bled profusely, died on the way to Capital Hospital. His brother Rabi was taken to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the car driver was in an inebriated condition during the mishap. Following the mishap, the traffic was disrupted between Raj Bhavan to AG square, with scores of vehicles being stranded for a long time.

PNN & Agencies