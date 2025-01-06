Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) ushered in the New Year Sunday with the first Patha Utsav of 2025, transforming the bustling Janpath into a vibrant cultural corridor.

Held between Master Canteen Square and Ram Mandir, the event attracted an estimated 30,000 people, celebrating art, culture, and community.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Law, Works, and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, and BDA Vice-Chairman N Thirumala Naik, along with corporators and other officials.

The street festival featured a diverse range of activities, including traditional and contemporary music, dance performances, skating, yoga, cycling, and quizzes. Artistic highlights included live pavement art, intricate rangoli designs, and 3D street art installations, all inspired by the theme of the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

Performances by renowned artists such as singers Swayam Padhi and Antara Chakraborty and acclaimed dancer Saswat Joshi captivated audiences at two main stages set up at Master Canteen Square and near Ram Mandir.

The event also aimed to build momentum for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8-10. The upcoming international gathering will celebrate the contributions of the Indian diaspora and is expected to draw significant attention to the city.

Patha Utsav, first launched in 2016, seeks to promote cultural engagement and foster a sense of community during the winter months.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, speaking on the occasion, expressed her gratitude, saying: “I thank everyone who joined the first Patha Utsav of this season in Bhubaneswar this morning. Grateful to the organisations and individuals who showcased their talent and creativity. Looking forward to even larger participation in the upcoming Patha Utsavs.”

PNN