Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to share screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana once again in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Bhumi, after delivering a power packed performance in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, will continue her association with the franchise by appearing in the second part. In the second installment, Bhumi will be seen in a special appearance which is very different from what it was in the previous part.

Talking about having Bhumi in the film, producer A Aanand L Rai said: “Bhumi is a part of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan family and we couldn’t imagine making Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan without her. She has a very special appearance in the narrative and we are extremely happy to have her on board.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar added: “We are delighted to have Bhumi join the cast as a special appearance in the film. Bhumi’s association is one that adds value to the storyline, she is an amazing actor and I am glad she is part of our film.”

Bhumi shot for her role over a two-day schedule in Varanasi. She called the experience ‘entertaining and thrilling’.

Being dubbed as a family entertainer, the film will explore emotions attached to love, relationships, and homosexuality. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s ‘T-Series’ and Aanand L Rai’s ‘Colour Yellow Production’.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film will release February 21.

Agencies