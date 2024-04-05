Mumbai: Bhuvan Bam is all set to return as Vasya as the second season of his series ‘Taaza Khabar’ was announced Friday.

he actor and YouTube sensation said that the character resonates with him on many levels and his journey nudged him to delve deeper into Vasya’s mind.

Bhuvan said: “ ‘Taaza Khabar’ Season 1 was loved and appreciated by everyone and I cannot thank all my fans enough for this massive support. Vasya is very close to my heart and I resonate with him on many levels.”

“His journey nudged me to delve deeper into his mind and understand the character more,” he said.

The actor added: “Slipping back into the skin of Vasya for ‘Taaza Khabar’ Season 2 is an enriching experience and I can’t wait to explore more intricacies of the character. As a concept, the show has been relatable for the viewers and I am glad to have made my debut with this one.”

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines Productions, it is directed by Himank Gaur.

The series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathamesh Parab and Nitya Mathur.

Gaur said: “Bhuvan Bam is a household name and he has indeed made a space for himself as Vasya in the hearts of the audiences.

“We are elated to bring to audiences Season 2, where Vasya sets the stakes higher and everything around him changes. We can’t wait to give you a gripping story with this new season.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star added: “With Bhuvan Bam at the forefront, the series has piqued curiosity among fans across the globe.”

‘Taaza Khabar’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar.