New Delhi: Fit-again India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed that his wife, Nupur Nagar, once hacked his social media account and since then the swing king has not used the account.

In a cheeky recent episode of ‘Spicy Pitch’, the usually mellow Bhuvneshwar opened up about his fun relationship with his wife. Bhuvneshwar returned to the India squad for the South Africa series after being sidelined by sports hernia last year.

However, he could not play as the series was postponed due to the coronavirous outbreak after the first ODI was washed out in Dharamshala.

“She (Nupur) asked me for the Facebook password, but I made some excuses. So the next day she tells me that this is your new password. She literally hacked my account and I have not used Facebook since then,” Bhuvneshwar said on the show.

Nupur then spoke about the ‘jealousy factor’ when the India pacer gets clicked with his female fans. “When he clicks a picture with a female fan, I keep telling him that what is the need to stand so close to her. Couldn’t you ask her to stand a little far. And then he says what could I do if they stand close to me,” she said.

Nupur also opened up on Bhuvneshewar’s debut in 2012 against Pakistan and how she was impressed by his bowling. “His made his debut against Pakistan. I was in hostel then and my friends did not have any idea about me and Bhuvi. So they were also very impressed with his bowling. While watching the match, they were saying ‘call that 15-number T-shirt guy for bowling’ and I was happy knowing that he was in demand,” she said.

IANS