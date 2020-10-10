Mumbai: Hindi film superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most senior actors in the film industry. Big B has given evergreen films to the industry and this is the reason, Big B is still in demand and the makers are also ready to pay heavy fees to him.

These days, Big B who is appearing on the KBC stage, is soon to be seen in a film of Vyjayanthi Movies alongside evergreen beauty Deepika Padukone and global star Prabhas.

This is producer Ashwini Dutts’ dream projects and he does not want to leave any stone unturned. With the announcement of Amitabh Bachchan joining the film, the discussion about Big B’s fees has started. It is said that Big B is likely to be paid more than Deepika Padukone. However, there is no official confirmation.

According to many reports, Deepika is charging 12 crores for this film and now the news is coming that Amitabh Bachchan will be paid more than Deepika. This means that Amitabh is going to take more than Rs 12 crore for this film.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared information related to the film on his Twitter account. At the same time, Vyjayanthi Movies has announced this by releasing a video. In this released video, a glimpse of Amitabh’s films is shown. Seeing this video, it is clear that Amitabh’s character is going to be very important in the film.

Well, Prabhas, a top star of Telugu cinema, became a household name across India with the “Baahubali” franchise that he starred in. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, “Baahubali: The Beginning” (2015) and “Baahubali: The Conclusion” (2017) together grossed $336 million.

Padukone starred in “Padmaavat” and “Bajirao Mastani,” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” amongst a string of commercial successes since her Bollywood career took off with “Om Shanti Om,” starring Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier this year, Padukone won much acclaim playing an acid-attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s “Chhapaak,” co-produced by Fox Star Studios India and her own outfit KA Productions. Her “83,” co-starring Ranveer Singh, is ready for release.