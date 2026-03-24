Kandhamal: Wanted Maoist leader Sukru surrendered before police in Kandhamal along with four associates, handing over an AK-47 rifle, officials said. A reward of Rs 55 lakh had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Sukru was highly active in Kandhamal and was reportedly running a new outfit under the name “Eighth Company.” Odisha Police had appealed to him to surrender.

Authorities have set a deadline of March 31 to make the country Maoist-free.

In a related development, most-wanted Maoist leader Papa Rao surrendered before the police in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, Tuesday, along with 17 other senior cadres.

Papa Rao was active across Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh and was allegedly involved in the 2010 Dantewada Maoist attack, in which 76 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.

His wife, Urmila, also a senior Maoist leader, was killed in an encounter with security forces inside Indravati National Park November 13, 2025.