Mumbai: Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut’s troubles are increasing by the day. There has been a rift between Kangana and the Maharashtra government over her remark on the city of Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government has decided that it will investigate Kangana’s alleged connection with drugs. The state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed this Tuesday.

“As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly. In an interview, Adhyayan Suman alleged Kangana consumes drugs and forced him to take the substance too. Mumbai Police will monitor this,” Anil Deshmukh told reporters today.

In fact, Sunil and Pratap handed over a copy of an old interview of Suman to Maharashtra government in which Suman accused Kangana of consuming drugs and forced him to take them too. Based on this, the government has now ordered an inquiry.

Notably, yesterday, Maharashtra Congress demanded an investigation into drug links related to Kangana. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had said that some videos of Kangana have emerged in which the actress has admitted that she consumes drugs. If this is true then who used to supply drugs to her? The NCB is also likely to investigate the case.

Earlier, Kangana and Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut were locked in a bitter battle of words. Her recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena whose leaders are targeting the BJP for defending her.