Baripada: Tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district is known for sabai grass farming, but a sexagenarian farmer in the district has shown a way how to earn from lemon grass cultivation. He earns over a lakh of rupees per month from lemon grass farming, apart from providing livelihood to 25 families.

The tribal farmer has set an example for others in the matter of self employment. Jitendranath Murmu, 60, a resident of Dunguridihi under Baripada block, had been cultivating sabai grass in his farmlands. Like him, scores of other farmers used to do the same because of high demand of sabai grass in the local market and outside. But lockdown and shutdown has severely affected the sabai grass farming, locals said.

Some of them thought of doing something else to eke out a living. Jitendranath wanted to grow lemon grass on his farmland.

“Sabai grass farming has been a traditional calling. But over years, farmers are unable to get right price for the sabai grass. Another factor is that sabai grass grown in West Bengal is sold in Mayurbhanj market, denting the business of local farmers. Farmers had to incur losses and gradually have turned away from this farming,” Jitendranath explained.

He added that processing of sabai grass in unfavorable weather was a problem that led to loss for him for years.

“I stopped doing sabai grass cultivation. I heard lemon grass has better market outside. Initially, I farmed lemon grass on an acre of land on an experimental basis. For two years, it failed to fetch me profits. I followed YouTube about techniques of lemon grass. Then, it was successful,” he added.

He expanded the lemon grass farming to 60 acres. This farming has become profitable now.

“Lemon grass farming needs certain kind of land where it will be harvestable within three to four months. Oil is extracted from the grass. Lemon grass has no market in the locality. So I set up a lemon grass processing plant which extracts oil from grass. The oil is sold outside the state,” he said.

Jitendranth’s lemon grass processing plant produces seven to eight litres of oil every day. A litre of oil is sold for Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200 to a trader in Bihar.

Lemon grass oil is used in manufacturing of soap, perfume and talcum powder.

The sexagenarian has also engaged unemployed youths of his village in his farming who earn their livelihood from this.

Meanwhile, his lemon grass farming has inspired others to take up this. The government has provided Rs 22 lakh under MGNREGS to nine farmers to purchase lemon grass saplings.

Observers said that lemon grass has a huge potential for income generation for unemployed youths. The government should come out with financial support and incentives to boost this farming. Interested farmers should be imparted technical training along with creation of marketing facility.