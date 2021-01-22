Bhubaneswar: In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection among school children the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has decided to conduct the matriculation or annual High School Certification (HSC) Examination-2021 at the schools of students where they have studied. The BSE said Friday that students will not have to appear for the exams at a different venue, they will have to do so at their own schools, according to sources. An official announcement in this regard will soon be made by the School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha, soon.

The sources also informed that to avoid any form of malpractices, teachers from other schools will be roped in to serve as invigilators. The duration of the examinations for each paper has been reduced to two hours instead of two-and-a-half hours. The exams will be conducted from 8.00am to 10.00am the sources added. The board examinations will be conducted May 3 to 15 this year.

Sources in the BSE stated that the decision has been taken so that the students and their parents do not have to travel long distances during the times of the pandemic. At times the students and their parents have to travel to other cities and reside in hotels for the exams.

This year, around 6.5 lakh students are likely to appear in the annual Matriculation examinations.

PNN