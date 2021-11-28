Koraput: The undivided Koraput district has a conducive climate and a suitable soil condition for cashew plantation. The cash crop helps in livelihood generation for farmers, a report said.

As part of this move, the Odisha Cashew Development Corporation (OCDC), a state government undertaking, will plant over 15 lakh saplings in the district and provide help to farmers taking up the plantation on a priority basis, the report said.

This was stated here by Amarendra Das, chairman of OCDC. Das was speaking at a Krushak Mela at OCDC division office here Friday. Joining as chief guest, Das inaugurated the mela and informed participants about various schemes for cashew plantation. Over 400 lead farmers from various parts of the district attended the Krushak Mela.

In a bid to increase cashew production in the state, this year the OCDC aims to plant high yielding hybrid cashew saplings for more output by spending over Rs 1.20 crore in eight districts of the state, he said. This year, the OCDC aims to plant cashew saplings in over 1000 hectares in undivided Koraput district.

As part of this programme, nurseries will be developed at Podagad and Borigumma to produce over 15 lakh saplings which will be planted in the area to increase cashew production.

Sanjib Kumar Mohanta, divisional manager, OCDC, presided over the meeting which was also attended by VN Haveli, director of National Cashew and Coco Development Corporation. Haveli asked the farmers to lay more focus on cashew cultivation and take it forward.

Joining as guest of honour, Dr Manas Ranjan Nayak, scientist Krushi Vigyan Kendra at Semiliguda spoke on how to take care of soil and plants for cashew cultivation. Scientist Dr Mihir Ranjan Mohanty spoke on how to prepare the land for cashew and paddy cultivation while Ashok Senapati, additional project director of soil conservation department, called on farmers to construct farm ponds free of cost.

Pratap Sahu, finance manager, OCDC Dhruba Charan Sahu, officer, S&WCD, Sunabeda, Ashis Singh, district manager, agri-industry corporation, Koraput, Bhaskar Mohanty form the OCDC division office, Subodh Kumar Das, JE attended the meeting.

PNN