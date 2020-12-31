London: Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati is currently in London, and has shared that he has tested COVID positive.
Gautam posted an Instagram photo focussing on his hand placed on a bed. He captioned it: “COVID 19 s**ks.”
The actor’s celebrity friends and fans have wished for a speedy recovery.
Actress Shruti Haasan wrote: “Get well soon!!!”
Filmmaker Farah Khan sounded surprised: “Whhaaattt?”
A user asked about his symptoms, to which Gautam replied: “No fever, just smell and taste issues.”
He also took to Instagram Stories to convey the message: “Stay safe, stay home.”
