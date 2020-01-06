Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Neha Pendse finally tied knot with her boyfriend Shardul Singh. The couple had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. Pictures of the lavish wedding have now been going viral on social media.

Actress Neha Pendse, was a hit with the TV serial ‘I am Comin’. At her wedding, Neha donned a peach color saree and Kundan jewelry while Shardul was seen in white and pink kurta.

Neha’s Sangeet ceremony was held January 3 and it was a happening event with singer Sukhbir performing at the event. Neha shared a couple of pictures of herself with Shardul on Instagram. She captioned it, “A little US before the big WE.”

Neha wore a crop top with a multicolor skirt on the occasion. She was looked beautiful. Shardul also wore a kurta matching with Neha’s multi color dress. January 4, the couple exchanged rings at The Ritz-Carlton, Pune. Neha looked stunning in a bottle green gown.

Nehha and Shardul got engaged in August last year. According to reports, the couple will be going on a delayed honeymoon in April.

Pendse started her career as a child actor and made her debut with the film Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin in 1999. She later on was seen in films like Devdas. Pendse made her television debut with the show Captain House which was by Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms. She later did a lot of Marathi films.

In 2016, she played the lead role of Sanjana in the Life OK popular comedy show May I Come In Madam? which went off air in 2017. She was a contestant on reality shows Comedy Dangal and Entertainment Ki Raat. In 2018, she was seen in the reality comedy game show Family Time With Kapil Sharma as the presenter opposite Kapil Sharma.

Pendse was a celebrity contestant in the twelfth season of the Indian version of the reality TV show Big Brother, Bigg Boss. She was evicted after 4 weeks 14 October (Day 28).