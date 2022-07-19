Mumbai: Hindi film actor Gulshan Devaiah will soon be seen in the upcoming web series titled ‘Shiksha Mandal- Power Paise Ka… Scam Shiksha Ka’ along with Gauahar Khan and Pavan Malhotra in lead roles. The series will present a hard-hitting narrative inspired by true events revolving around the biggest scam in the education system in India.

‘Shiksha Mandal’ will uncover the corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy that affects vulnerable students in India. While Gauahar Khan will be seen as a no-nonsense cop, Gulshan will enact the role of a simple, hardworking young man running a coaching centre with aspirations for his family and Pavan Malhotra will portray the role of a villain who is behind many illegal activities.

Confirming the same, Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer, MX Player, said “We are delighted to share the first look of our upcoming social thriller, Shiksha Mandal. At MX, we strive to tell the most authentic stories of India and bring relatable, raw and real content to our audiences. And Shiksha Mandal is another series that ticks against all these boxes.”

The release date of the series will be unveiled soon by the makers.

IANS