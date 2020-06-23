Gaya (Bihar): In an incident of domestic dispute, four persons of a family Monday consumed poison in the Konch police station area of Gaya district in Bihar.

Manju Devi and her seven-year-old daughter Muskan Kumari have died while the second daughter Divya and son Vicky Kumar are in a critical condition in the hospital.

Konch police station in-charge Abhishek Kumar Singh said Tuesday that Manju Devi, wife of Vidya Mahato of Mahadevapura village, consumed poison with her two daughters and a son.

According to police, Vidya Mahato said he had a fight with his wife on Monday morning. After mid-day, he went to the farm while Manju mixed poison in snacks (dalmoth) and consumed it herself and also gave it to the children.

The police said they are investigating the case. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide caused due to domestic dispute.

IANS