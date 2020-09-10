Bhubaneswar: With only four days remaining for election to the post of Rajya Sabha’s Deputy Chairman, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called up his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and sought the latter’s support for JD (U) candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh. The two chief ministers had a long discussion over the phone.

Harivansh had filed Wednesday his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

It should be stated here that that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had supported the JD (U) candidate in the 2018 Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election.

Harivansh held the post from August 2018, but his Rajya Sabha term ended April 9. With his re-election to the Upper House, he became NDA’s natural choice for the post.

The election will be conducted at 3.00pm September 14 while the last date of filing nominations is 12 noon September 11.

PNN