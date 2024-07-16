New Delhi: The brutal murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani’s father inside the family’s ancestral home in Bihar’s Darbhanga district has elicited all-round condemnation by political parties cutting across party lines, with all of them demanding the strictest punishment for the perpetrators.

The mutilated body of Mukesh Sahani’s father Jitan Sahani was found on his bed, this morning. The chilling murder has left locals shocked and panicked. A team of top police officials are currently on the spot.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary has assured of swift and strict action against the perpetrators and said those involved in heinous crimes will not be spared and will be put behind bars soon.

Describing the incident as ‘unfortunate and painful’, he said, “I want to assure everyone that the government will take strict action. The government stands with the family of Mukesh Sahani in this hour of grief.”

Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the cold-blooded murder of the VIP chief’s father and said that the murderers will be identified and action will be taken.

“Me and my party stand with the family of Mukesh Sahani in this hour of grief,” he said on X.

विकासशील पार्टी के संरक्षक भाई श्री मुकेश सहनी जी के पिताजी की निर्मम हत्या बेहद निंदनीय है। दोषियों को कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। जल्द से जल्द अपराधियों को चिन्हित कर उचित करवाई की जाएगी। मुकेश साहनी एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी और मेरी पार्टी की गहरी संवेदनाएं है ।… — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) July 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar of JD (U) informed that senior police officers are at the spot and a thorough investigation is underway.

“Whoever has committed this crime, they will be hunted down and brought to justice,” he said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main Opposition party in Bihar, hit out at the Nitish Kumar government over the brutal murder of the VIP chief’s father at the latter’s home.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that the system has collapsed in Bihar and the ‘mindless government’ is to blame for the spate of rising crimes in the state.

“What is happening in Bihar? Not a single day passes without news of murder or other crime. A mindless government is in power. The system has collapsed,” said the RJD leader while expressing condolences for the family.

Notably, Mukesh Sahani’s VIP is an ally of the INDIA bloc and currently remains in alliance with Congress and RJD. The VIP chief holds strong support of the OBC community in the state.

Earlier, when he was in NDA, he served as Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Nitish government but later parted ways, due to differences.