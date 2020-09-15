Patna: Rajkumar Vaishya had created a record three years back by obtaining his MA degree. However, at the age of 101 Rajkumar Vaishya breathed his last here Monday, family sources said, Tuesday. He was suffering from age-related ailments and died in his sleep Monday afternoon. Vaishya is survived by two sons.

Vaishya had retired from service from a mining company in the early 1980s. He did his MA in Economics from Nalanda Open University in 2017.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned Vaishya’s death. The chief minister said Vaishya’s name will forever feature in the ‘Limca Book of Records’ for his feat of getting his MA degree at 98 years of age. .

“I had visited his house to greet him personally on his achievement and had his blessings too,” Kumar said in a condolence message Tuesday. “I bow my head and pay tribute to the departed soul,” he added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had gone to Vaishya’s residence February 6, 2018, and felicitated him. Kumar also talked to his son Dr Santosh Kumar over the phone and consoled him.