Patna: The Congress in Bihar will kick off its virtual campaign in the pandemic era for the upcoming Assembly elections from the state’s Betiya town in West Champaran district Tuesday.

Madan Mohan Jha, the president of the Bihar Congress unit, said Monday the party has set up two war rooms — in the national capital Delhi and in the state capital Patna, and both national and state leaders are expected to address the meeting.

“The idea is to connect with voters at ground level. I, along with the state in-charge, will be present in Sadakat Ashram and the Congress office in Patna. The national leaders and some leaders of the Bihar unit will be present in Delhi,” Jha said.

“The virtual meeting will be addressed at the block level. The district-level in-charge has been given the task to make arrangements in such a manner that the maximum number of villagers assembles there. The social distancing norms will be followed. The block-level representatives have been given the task to add 5,000 members from their respective blocks. The digital membership campaign is already initiated in Bihar,” Jha said.

In the initial phase, top Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad will address the meetings.

After completing such meetings in each of the 38 districts in Bihar, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a grand rally in which over five lakh people are expected to attend.

The Bihar Congress unit has also urged party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi to address the rally. “An official confirmation is yet to come,” Jha said.

The Congress is a part of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar.