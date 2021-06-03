Bhubaneswar: Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, who breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad Thursday due to post-Covid complications, was the founder of SAI International Educational Group comprising four institutions–SAI International School, SAI Angan, SAI International Residential School and SAI International College of Commerce.

Sahoo had been elevated to the status of a Minister of State by Odisha government for his appointment as the advisor-cum-working president to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Department of School and Mass Education.

He was a chartered accountant, a cost accountant and a graduate in law. This apart, he had a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with specialisation in Finance and Treasury, and a Doctorate Degree in Commerce.

The renowned educationist, in his pursuit for academic excellence and to build a better India through education, had attended training programmes at several prestigious institutions including Harvard Graduate School of Education in USA, National College for School Leadership in UK and Asian International College in Singapore.

Sahoo had been invited by the Planning Commission of India as an advisor on Model Concession Agreement for public-private-partnership (PPP), to establish 2,500 Rashtriya Adarsha Vidyalayas. He firmly believed that leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.

Acknowledging his relentless passion for education, Sahoo was conferred with ‘Honoris Causa’ by Utkal University.

This apart, he had been conferred with the coveted QCI Quality Champion Award-2020 for his dedication to quality education and contribution towards innovation, digital technology and scientific temperament.

Sahoo had received a lifetime achievement award for ‘Bringing Innovation in Learning’ by Brain Feed, ‘Odisha Living Legend Award’ by Odisha Diary, ‘Achiever of Odisha’ by Times of India and Business Eminence Award by

Orissa POST and Dharitri.

Moreover, he had received commendation from the British Council and won Corporate Odisha Award for steering Leadership and Entrepreneurial Values. Condoling his untimely demise, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of noted educationist and entrepreneur, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo. As Advisor of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, he had a pioneering role in transforming Govt School education. My condolences to his family, friends & students.”

Taking to Twitter, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “As an advisor to Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya, his role in bringing about qualitative changes in the state’s public education system was unparalleled. As an educator, he encouraged students to take part in their special presentations.”

Born in Khurda June 1, 1963, Sahoo completed his Bachelor of Commerce with Honours and Distinction from Utkal University, 1982 and Bachelor of Law from the varsity, 1986. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a

daughter.