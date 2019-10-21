Bargarh: Casting of votes is continuing smoothly at all the 285 booths of the Bijepur with the turnout recorded at 37.10 per cent till one in the afternoon according to DIPRO Kalyani Dash.

The number of voters has been swelling by the hour dispelling doubts about a low turnout. This is the third time that the Bijepur Assembly constituency is going to the polls in 20 months. Hence there was apprehension that voters may stay away from polling booths.

The focus will now shift to the three BJD, BJP and Congress candidates.

Even though the political analysts have said that victory for BJD candidate Rita Sahu is a foregone conclusion, it is the margin which will matter the most.

Rita Sahu cast her vote early in the day after which she said that it is the BJD which will ensure her victory.

Similarly, candidate Sanat Kumar Gartia said that the BJP will win easily. Congress candidate Dillip Kumar Panda is also hopeful that the mandate will go in his favour.

