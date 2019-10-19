Bhubaneswar: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Saturday declared a three-day holiday to help voters of Bijepur assembly segment exercise their franchise smoothly October 21.

The CEO in a notification said the voters of Bijepur may be allowed holidays October 20, the day before the polling, October 21, the polling date, and October 22, the day following voting.

The holidays will enable voters staying outside the Assembly constituency to exercise their franchise, the CEO said.

Votes will be counted October 24.

