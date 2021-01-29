Bhubaneswar: After winning the by-polls to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly seats, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is now gearing up for the Pipili by-poll.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appointed senior party leader Pratap Keshari Deb as the observer for Pipili by-poll. He has been entrusted with the selection of candidate and conduct of the election, which is being held following the demise of seven-time MLA and former minister Pradeep Maharathy, October 4 last year.

Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to notify the date for the Pipili by-poll, Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani had said that the state machinery is ready for the by-election anytime.

Party sources said that the BJD may field either Maharathy’s wife Pratibha or his son Rudra as its candidate for Pipili by-poll. Both Pratibha and Rudra have separately said that they would not hesitate to contest the by-poll if given a chance.

“My mother or I, whoever gets the ticket, will contest and work to fulfil the dreams of my father. My father always wanted to work for the betterment of Pipili and Delanga areas. We will also follow his footprints,” Rudra told reporters here Thursday. Rudra claimed he has worked along with his father and has experience of election management. “My mother too has experience of political affairs,” Rudra said.

Few days ago, Pratibha, a college teacher by profession, had expressed her willingness to contest the Pipili Assembly by-poll. “It does not matter who wants what. The decision regarding candidate selection depends on BJD president Naveen Patnaik. I will accept whatever decision is taken by the party president,” she had said.

As the Chief Minister is now focusing on women’s empowerment and 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in Parliament and Assemblies, the party may field Pratibha from Pipili.

Meanwhile, BJP and Congress too claimed that they will win the by-poll. “The party has started preparations for the by-poll. Dynastic politics will not work now. It was proved at the Balasore Sadar election. Why can’t the same thing happen in Pipili?” asked BJP legislator Jayant Sarangi.

Congress leader Suresh Routray said a seven-member committee has been formed to elect the party’s candidate for the by-election.

