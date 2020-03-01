Bhubaneswar: Like last year, the state Sports and Youth Services department will host Biju Patnaik mini marathon on the birth anniversary of the former chief minister (March 5).

Over 3,500 people will participate in the marathon that will be held in six categories—15 to 18 years (boys and girls), above 18 years (man and women), veteran (50 +) events. The six kilometer mini marathon will begin from Biju Patnaik Park and to be culminated at Kalinga Stadium here.

The marathon featuring total cash award of Rs 1.58 lakhs. The champion and runner-up of 15 to 18 years (boys and girls) would receive Rs 7,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively while the third, fourth and fifth position winners will get Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500.

Similarly, in the above 18 years (man and women) category, champions would get Rs 12,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000 for securing first to fifth positions in the race, respectively.

Both the veteran age groups champion and runner-up would get Rs 7,000 and 6,000 respectively while the third, fourth and fifth rank holders would get Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500. The interested players would have to register their names in between March 2 to 4 at Kalinga Stadium.