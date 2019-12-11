Kendrapara: Tension prevailed in Trinath Bazar of Rajnagar following vandalisation of a statue of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik set up at Biju Smruti Sadan of the town.

The statue, which was put up by Biju Smruti Sansad, was decapitated around 6.30 pm Tuesday evening, locals alleged. Tension ran high at the spot following the incident as irate locals blocked Pattamundai-Rajnagar road at Trinath Bazar by burning tyres.

The structure had been unveiled April 16, 2017 by former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Alekha Kumar Jena who has since switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jena contested from a BJP ticket for Rajnagar Assembly seat in the last election. The Biju Smruti Sadan is now under the control of Jena.

They demanded stringent action against those who have beheaded the statue. Vehicular movement came to a grinding halt for an hour due to the blockade. Later, police reached the spot and assured them of action against the wrongdoers, following which the blockade was withdrawn.

