Bhawanipatna: Two bike ambulances were inaugurated in Kalahandi district Friday to cater to people living in remote areas.

Collector Anvesha Reddy inaugurated these bike ambulances at a function in district headquarters Bhawanipatna. The ambulances would be put into service in M Rampur and Lanjigarh blocks, catering to about 55,000 people living in remote areas, the district administration tweeted.

“These will help in transporting pregnant women as well as other emergency cases and will improve institutional deliveries as well as reduce mortality,” it said.

The ambulances will function in a public-private partnership under special central assistance. The project cost is Rs 15 lakh each for five years.

Three such bike ambulances are already functional in the district, the collector said.

In 2016, Dana Majhi, a resident of the district, had carried his wife’s dead body on his shoulders for over 10 km as he could not get an ambulance, causing international shock.

