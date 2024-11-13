Bhubaneswar: A week after a man was attacked by five unidentified miscreants in Palashpalli area, yet another incident of vicious attack on a 40-year-old man at Badagada Chhak occurred Monday night when two bike-borne miscreants targeted him over suspected political rivalry. The victim was identified as Deepak Pradhan, who lives in the area along with his family. Pradhan said the incident occurred when he was feeding dogs in the locality after returning from a nearby club around 10:15pm. “Two miscreants wearing helmets rushed towards me and frisked me if I was carrying any weapons. I took an objection since I did not recognise them.

To my utter shock, they took out surgical blades and attacked me. As I screamed for help, my friends chased them. However, they sped away on the motorcycle,” he added. Later, Badagada police reached the spot and admitted Pradhan to Capital Hospital. A senior police official said, “Though we have not found any specific reason behind the attack, the initial investigation indicates bitter political rivalry. We are scanning CCTV footage of the nearby area to nab the hoodlums.” Badagada police have lodged a case under Section 3 and 109 of BNS and launched an investigation.