Kandhamal: Two bike-borne miscreants looted Rs 1 lakh from a man in the Phulbani area of Kandhamal district Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Shankar Rao Dora, a resident of the Pianpada area.

According to police officials, Dora had withdrawn cash from a State Bank of India branch situated in the main market in Phulbani Tuesday.

While Shankar was commuting in his scooty with the cash bag, he met one of his friends and was holding talks with him on the roadside. Suddenly, two miscreants came in a bike and snatched the bag containing cash and decamped from the spot.

Later, Shankar lodged a complaint in this regard, based on which the police launched a probe.

Notably, two bike-borne miscreants December 5 snatched a bag containing cash worth Rs 90 thousand from a woman near the Bhanjapur area of Baripada. The incident took place at about 2 pm when she had gone to a bank to withdraw Rs 90 thousand. When she was walking towards home, bike-borne miscreants snatched the bag and fled.

PNN