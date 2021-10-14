Bhubaneswar: Badagada police in Bhubaneswar have busted a bike lifting gang and arrested five members. As many as 22 stolen motorcycles have been recovered from them.

Out of the 22 motorcycles, 15 are said to be in running condition.

The accused men have been identified as Md. Musaraf alias Sania (32) from Danagahira area in Pipili block Puri district, Md. Firasat Alli alias Illu also from Danagahira area, Sk. Soukat from Chhangiri Muslim Sahi under Jankia police limits in Khurda district, Sk Abdul Hanif from Jayapur Killa of Pipili area and Md. Safiq of Sultan Nagar under Pipili police limits in Puri district.

While attempting to bust the bike lifting gang, which had been active in Court area, Unit-I and Unit-II areas, Badagada police collected some images captured in CCTVs. Wednesday, two youths were noticed moving around the court riding on a number-less Honda Unicorn motorcycle. Seeing the police, they tried to escape but were nabbed.

During interrogation, their identities were revealed as Md. Musaraf alias Sania and Md. Firasat Alli alias Illu. Subsequently, they revealed the names of the other three accused who used to buy the stolen vehicles. While the police have launched an investigation, recovery of stolen motorcycles is underway.

PNN