New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates Wednesday said he is impressed by how innovation in India is driving progress locally — and globally, as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a host of subjects including technology, innovation and sustainability.

Gates also met Union Health Minister J P Nadda when the collaboration between the government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the healthcare sector was reviewed.

The philanthropist also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who said they had a thoughtful conversation on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

Discussed development challenges, the promise of innovation and the relevance of India, Jaishankar posted on X.

Gates also had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and they discussed leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to improve service delivery in the fields of healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment generation.

After meeting Modi, Gates said on X, I had a great discussion with Narendra Modi

about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are creating impact today. It’s impressive to see how innovation in India is driving progress locally – and globally.

The prime minister said, As always, an excellent meeting with Bill Gates. We spoke about diverse issues including tech, innovation and sustainability towards making a better future for the coming generations.

In a post on X, Nadda highlighted the strides India has made in areas such as maternal health, immunisation, and sanitation with the support of the Gates Foundation.

Met with Mr Bill Gates, founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, during his visit to India today. We discussed the remarkable progress India has achieved in healthcare, particularly in maternal health, immunisation, and sanitation, through our collaboration with the Foundation.

I acknowledged the Foundation’s valuable support in strengthening health systems and driving impactful initiatives, Nadda said.

We look forward to renewing our memorandum of cooperation, furthering our shared commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible and quality healthcare for all the citizens, he added.

After his meeting with Gates, Naidu in a post on X lauded the role of the Gates Foundation in realising the vision of ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047’ — a long-term developmental goal of the state.

We believe this partnership with the Gates Foundation will play a crucial role in empowering our people and achieving this goal, Naidu said.

Gates also visited Parliament Wednesday where the Budget Session is presently underway.

Monday, Gates met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan who said their discussions covered a range of topics, including food security, rural development and the application of AI and Machine Learning in agriculture.

The Gates Foundation has been working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and we are planning new areas of cooperation, Chauhan said in a statement.

PTI