Mumbai: From modeling to film industry, Bipasha Basu is an inspiration to many girls and has achieved it all. Before attaining stardom, she also had her shares of ups and downs. But, it is her hard work, dedication and patience, that has helped her reach where she is today.

Let’s go down memory lane of all the men she dated over the years.

Milind Soman: Apparently, Milind Soman and Bipasha Basu dated right at the start of her modeling career. Although Milind Soman was at the top of his career, he and Bips met at a modeling event where they hit it off. It didn’t last long, but it made quite the news.

Dino Morea: Bipasha Basu then moved to Dino Morea. Their movie ‘Raaz’, brought them closer till 2002 before they separated. Reports claimed that the two were dating before the movie even released.

John Abraham: John Abraham managed to stay together with Bipasha for almost 10 years! Their breakup broke many hearts of fans and well-wishers. Apparently, the two separated since John didn’t want to settle down even after a decade of dating and was beginning to take Bips for granted. It comes as a surprise that John was the first one to marry Priya Runchal and is going steady for 3 years now.

Rana Daggubati: South Indian actor Rana Daggubati managed to catch her eye after their film ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ in 2011. They two dated for a while but nothing lasted long enough. Reports claim that Rana cheated on her which caused Bips to break up.

Saif Ali Khan: The two starred in Race 2 in 2013 where they got hot and steamy for the cameras. With a fresh breakup from Rana and newly divorced from Amrita Singh, the two were often linked but it’s still unsure if they were ever an item.

Harman Baweja: Bips went and made things official on twitter with her then-beau, Harman Baweja, “Yes Harman and me are a couple. Finally I have met a person who is a far better human being than I am. Blessed.” It was pretty quick since post 6 months, the actress revealed that he had split because it wasn’t working between them.

Karan Singh Grover: But it looks like the actress and fitness freak has finally found someone who matches her levels in Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover. The duo did several movies together before deciding to tie the knot back in 2916. It should be noted that Karan Singh Grover was previously married twice to Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget before settling down with Bipasha Basu.