Rourkela: The inspector in-charge (IIC) of Biramitrapur Mahila Police Station in Sundargarh district has levelled domestic violence allegation against her husband and sought justice. Her husband Suresh Bag is a lecturer at a college here.

Also read: Seven women report domestic violence during ‘Phone-Up’ calls

The senior woman cop lodged a written report at Raghunathpalli police station in this context Thursday. However, local police registered the case Saturday and started an investigation.

According to the report lodged at Raghunathpalli police station, IIC Snigdharani Suna had married 13 years ago. Three years after the marriage, her husband started torturing her both mentally and physically. Her husband also allegedly attempted to kill her.

Notably, prior to her posting at Biramitrapur Mahila Police Station on promotion, Snigdharani served as a sub-inspector at different police stations in the district. Her husband is a lecturer at Government (Autonomous) College at Panposh in Rourkela.

PNN