Sundargarh: Odisha Crime Branch Saturday arrested one more policeman for his alleged involvement in a case wherein a minor was raped and was forced to abort pregnancy.

The arrested policeman is home guard Gurucharan Farikar who works as a driver at the police station. He was identified by the survivor during a TI parade held at Rourkela JMFC court.

Gurucharan was arrested and produced before Sundargarh Special POCSO court. The court rejected his bail plea and sent him to judicial custody.

It may be mentioned here that former inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Biramitrapur police station Anand Chandra Majhi and the doctor Debasish Ghosh who carried out the abortion were arrested earlier and are in jail.

The minor was reportedly raped by Majhi, the girl’s stepfather and three others over a period of four months. She used to stay with her aged grandmother and the matter was suppressed.

On the night of June 14, the survivor, who was over eight months pregnant, was found roaming aimlessly in Biramitrapur town.

Some policemen reportedly took her to Biramitrapur community health centre (CHC) II for terminating the pregnancy. Ghosh has been accused of terminating her pregnancy June 15.

She was later sent to a Childline shelter home, where she developed health complications and was treated at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) from June 20 to 22. The matter came to the fore after the girl’s condition worsened.

Odisha DGP Abhay handed over the case to Crime Branch June 30.

DGP dismissed Majhi and also apologised to the young girl on behalf of the entire police department July 1. Later the same day, Crime Branch nabbed Majhi from a forested area under Handapa police limits in Angul district.

PNN