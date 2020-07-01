Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Abhay Wednesday dismissed the tainted IIC of Birmitrapur police station Ananda Chandra Majhi from police service.

DGP has dismissed Inspector Ananda Chandra Majhi former IIC of Birmitrapur Police Station from service . His conduct was shameful .Our apologies to the young girl . — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) July 1, 2020

Majhi was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl for the period of four months and later going on to terminate the pregnancy forcefully without informing the District Child Welfare authorities.

DGP also ordered for a Crime Branch (CB) inquiry into the alleged rape of a minor tribal girl. CB ADG SK Priyadarshi told media persons in Cuttack that a four-member CB team, led by a lady DSP, left for Sundargarh Tuesday to take charge of the investigation from the local police. The CB SP has also left for Sundargarh, he said.

The Child Welfare Committee had also filed a complaint with the Raiboga police against six persons including the Biramitrapur IIC, Anand Chandra Majhi, a doctor, step father of the victim and three others in connection with the incident.

As per the allegation, the girl had come to witness a fair at Biramitrapur area March 25 but it was cancelled at the last moment due to the lockdown. The girl failed to return home and was roaming near the bus stand when a police patrolling team saw her and brought her to the police station. Inspector Majhi allegedly raped her on the top floor of the police station. She was dropped at her home the next day. However, she was called to the police station regularly and raped by the inspector and other police officials.

As the minor became pregnant, the cop illegally and forcibly aborted her pregnancy.

PNN