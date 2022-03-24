Dhenkanal: Renovation work of Birasal airstrip under Kankadahada block in this district has begun after the state government sanctioned Rs 6.82 crore for the project, a report said.

Birasal airstrip, also known as Dhenkanal airstrip, is located 53 km from the Dhenkanal town. Dhenkanal Works department has taken up the renovation work and is currently constructing a hangar and an air traffic control (ATC) tower in the airstrip.

The hangar will be used in parking the aircraft used in providing flight training to aspiring pilots by Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI).

More than 50 students are being imparted flight training from this airstrip, an official of the Works department said.

Four days back, state development commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena and IT Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra visited the airstrip and reviewed the developmental work.

Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi, Kamakhyanagar sub-collector Jyoti Shankar Sahu and superintending engineer Manoranjan Biswal of Works department accompanied the senior officials during their visit.

The officials also took stock of the runway construction at the airstrip. Speaking to mediapersons, the Collector said there is proposal for more renovation works in the airstrip in view of the industrialisation taking place in the region.

Hostels for the students undergoing flight training in the airstrip would also be constructed, the Collector said.

Notably, the old airstrip was repaired in 2017 following which flight training for aspiring pilots started in 2019. The airstrip may be included under the Centre-sponsored UDAN scheme.

Birasal airstrip received approval from Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in 2019 and started flying trainee aircraft in December on a temporary basis.

