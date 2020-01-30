Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park (BNP) authorities Wednesday sounded an alert following the detection of avian influenza virus in some poultry birds at OUAT’s poultry farms. The outbreak of avian flu (H5N1) in OUAT poultry farm has triggered alarm here in Bhitarkanika National Park, said Bikash Ranjan Dash, DFO of Rajnagar Mangrove Forest and Wildlife Division.

It is obvious to sound alert in the poultry farm as the mid-winter waterfall avian guests have thronged to the world-famous wetland from other countries to save themselves from harsh winter.

Wild avian species like Bar Headed Goose and Brahmin Ducks are more vulnerable to carry the flu virus as they come from Northern Hemisphere Siberia, Middle East Asian countries. On their way here, they cross China, Laddakha, Mansorabar Lake and Tibet.

The BNP authorities have sounded an alert to the inhabitants near the national park to take precautionary measures.

“We have asked the inhabitants that if any indifferent behaviour is found in any migratory birds or with their poultry then they should immediately bring the matter to the notice of the forest personnel. The ducks and chickens are more vulnerable to bring the virus to human settlement,” said Dash.

The authorities have asked locals and forest protection personnel that if they find any migratory birds, including chickens and ducks dead, they will not bring the dead birds home. They should rather bury these birds after informing the forest department.

Poultry farms located on the fringes of BNP have been asked to separate sick birds from the flock. The virus from wild winter migratory birds will spread to domestic poultry hatcheries and then to human settlements in nearby areas of the national park.

Once affected the birds lack the ability to fly, bow their necks and feel dullness in eyes. Animal husbandry unit officials have started keeping a close eye on poultry farms around of BNP.

