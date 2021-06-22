New Delhi: India named Tuesday incumbent Manpreet Singh as the skipper of the men’s hockey team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. However, this time the hockey team will have two vice-captains in defenders Birendra Lakra and Harmanpreet Singh. India had announced a 16-member team for the showpiece event last week. However, the team’s leadership group was not named them.

“…I am humbled to have this opportunity of representing India at the Olympics for the third time, this time as captain. It is a very proud moment for me to be given this charge,” Manpreet said in a statement issued by Hockey India (HI).

“Over these past few years, we have developed a strong leadership group. We have successfully overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic to not drop our form. We have kept our minds and fitness focused towards doing well at the Olympics,” added Manpreet.

Under the mid-fielder’s captaincy, the Indian team have achieved important milestones. They have won the Asia Cup in 2017, the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018 as well as winning the FIH Series Final in 2019 over the past four years.

Also read: Odia players Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas in Indian hockey team for Tokyo Olympics

India also reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar. They also performed exceedingly well in the FIH Hockey Pro League under Manpreet before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the schedule.

This will be Manpreet’s third Olympic Games. Under his leadership, the team have also improved its world ranking to the No. 4 spot right now.

“All three players have been an integral part of the team’s leadership over these past couple of years. They have shown a lot of maturity in guiding the youngsters during these challenging times,” coach Graham Reid said.

“Naming two vice-captains we believe will also strengthen our leadership in what is going to be a demanding tournament. We are confident that together they will guide the team to success,” Reid added.

Birendra is a veteran defender who was also part of the London Olympic Games. He missed out of Rio Games owing to a major knee surgery in 2016. But since his return to the squad, Birendra has only grown in his performance and has been resolute in his role in the team. Harmanpreet too has grown in his role as a dragflicker and defender since his senior India debut in 2015.

In the absence of skipper Manpreet in 2019, Harmanpreet led the Indian team to a win at the FIH Olympic Test event in Tokyo.

India will begin their Olympic campaign July 24 when they take on New Zealand in their first Pool stage match.