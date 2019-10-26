Bhubaneswar: The state government, under the 5T initiatives, is going to extend the programme for issuance of birth and death certificates online to rural areas soon.

A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting held under the chairmanship of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) secretary PK Meherda here, Saturday.

As per the decision, online registration of ULBs (under e-Municipality) will be handed over to H&FW department for better coordination. At present, Housing and Urban Development department is rolling out the e-Municipality project. Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) was requested to submit a detailed action plan for extension of the e-Municipality software to rural areas, sources said.

In order to bring improvement in free ambulance service scheme, the Health department has drafted new SOP and signed agreement with 108 ambulance service provider-ZHL. The government has decided to buy 84 new ambulances under 108 category.

The state is having 512 ‘108 ambulances’, of which 92 are new and 420 are old vehicles, which are to be replaced by November 2019.

Similarly, out of 500 ambulances under ‘102 category’, 390 old vehicles have been replaced with new ones. Remaining 110 ambulances will be replaced by December this year. The state has drafted guidelines for proper management of Mahaprayan Scheme, the source said.

The department has asked the officials concerned to updated display of availability of blood types in all blood banks to ensure zero tolerance to corruption.

For online monitoring of attendance of doctors and staff, the government has engaged Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) as the nodal agency for implementation of the contactless security attendance system and security at the government healthcare facilities. The new system will be implemented in DHH Khurda on a pilot basis by the end of this month.

Online OPD registration, which has been implemented at SCB Medical College- Cuttack and Capital Hospital, will be extended to all district hospitals by October end, they said.

The department has also received satisfactory feedback from patients through 104 call centre. During July 23 and October 20, altogether 18,648 calls attempted of which 7,124 calls (38 per cent) were successful. Out of 7,124 successful calls, 704 (10%) are outstanding, 5,917(83%) are satisfactory while 503 (7%) patients expressed their dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, to ensure transparency in implementation of rural housing schemes, the government has decided to open call centres in all the districts, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Minister Pratap Jena said here Saturday.

The minister said he has directed the project directors of the District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) to open the call centres in their respective districts and take a daily feedback from at least 50 beneficiaries about the timely disbursement of financial assistance.

“In accordance with the 5T policy of the state government, we will have a direct interaction with the beneficiaries to get their feedback at regular intervals,” he added.