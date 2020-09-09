Mumbai: Hindi film industry Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, turns a year older today. Kumar is one of the finest actors in B-Town and is included in the list of superstars of the film industry.

Everybody knows about his professional life. So, on his birthday, let us explore some interesting facts about his personal life.

He married Twinkle Khanna, daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia January 17, 2001. The couple is happily married for 19 years and parents to a baby girl Nyra and son Aarav. He is known as a protective father and keeps his children away from the media glare. He is known as the wife’s man and treats his wife with respect and keeps her as a queen.

Apart from Akshay, other superstars also treat their wives as queens.

Everyone is aware of the love story of ‘King Khan’ i.e. Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Shahrukh, who went from Delhi to Mumbai for Gauri, still supports Gauri at every step. Both are seen together often in events and wedding party. Shah Rukh married Gauri in the year 1991 and today they both have three children Suhana Khan, Abraham and Aryan Khan.

Junior Bachchan Abhishek married Miss World and Hindi film industry’s successful actress Aishwarya Rai on April 20, 2007. Rai gave birth to a baby girl on 16 November 2011. Even after so many years of marriage, Abhishek loves wife Ash immensely.

In 1999, superstar Ajay Devgn married superhit actress Kajol Mukherjee. The couple has two children. Their daughter, Nysa, was born in 2003 and their son, Yug, was born in 2010. Kajol and Ajay are still seen in many events.

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh, known for his comedy films, married his college sweetheart Genelia D’Souza in 2012. Ritesh and Genelia have two sons, Ryan and Rahil. He is known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He is the son of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra late Vilasrao Deshmukh and Vaishali Deshmukh. Riteish and Genelia have worked together in many films including the films Mujhe Teri Kasam and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. The couple is one of the happy couple of hindi film industry.