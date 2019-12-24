Mumbai: The forever young Anil Kapoor, and his gorgeous wife, Sunita Kapoor, today stand proud parents of three beautiful children Sonam, Rhea and Harsvardhan Kapoor. They are considered as one of the ideal couple in Bollywood.

But, there was a time when their married life went through hell as Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor got to know about his relationship with actress and model Kimi Katkar. Kimi is widely known for her boldness.

Anil Kapoor and Kimi Katkar have worked together in many movies. Believing sources, Anil used to suggest her name to every producer he has worked with or working with. Whether on on-screen or on off-screen both were seen spending all their time with each other.

When Sunita heard about these news firstly, she ignored and believed it to be just a rumor. But later, one day she suddenly went to Anil’s movie set and turned into red with anger as she found him and Kimi in a room. She created lot of trouble at the set and after which she left Anil’s home taking all her child with her and went to her mother’s home.

However, as Anil is a family man, he clarified Sunita’s doubt and won her love back. Though, there have been reports of Anil also having affairs with Madhuri Dixit, the actors have shared a cordial relationship all these years.

They remain friends and were last seen in Total Dhamaal. She has worked with Anil in several movies including Beta, Teezab, Parinda and Ram Lakhan.

During his initial period in the industry, Anil Kapoor got Sunita’s number through his friend, and they started talking over the phone.

After a few weeks of talking over the phone, he asked her if they could meet in person, and she said yes! One evening way back in the year 1980, the couple met for their first official date. By then, both of them had developed a strong liking for each other, and so they started to meet more often.

During their early days of friendship, whenever they had to meet for dates he had to travel by bus, Sunita did not mind paying for Anil’s cab fares. She also showered him with a lot of gifts.