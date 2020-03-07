Mumbai: Today is the 65th birthday of actor and former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India, Anupam Kher.

He is the recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. He has appeared in over 500 films in several languages and many plays.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts.

In 1984, Kher made his acting debut with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed drama Saaransh, in which he portrayed a 65-year-old retired middle class teacher who loses his son. The film was a moderate box office success though Kher’s performance earned him widespread praise.

He won a number of awards for his portrayal of the old father, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Anupam remains first and foremost a beloved actor who has been entertaining fans for all these years. His recent work carries more depth and the actor seemed to do more serious, strong roles. However, the true delight was of watching Anupam is in the ‘90s movies. His quintessentially funny, comic roles enthralled us. Whether it was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, we saw Anupam portraying the character of a warm, understanding father like no other actor.

If we talk about his struggle, then we must say Kher, who is known as one of the finest actors of India, had no background in acting in his early days and is an outsider in the industry.

The actor’s journey was not an easy one. During his struggling days as actor Kher used to sleep on railway platforms! Kher is the only actor in the history of Indian cinema to win the Filmfare award for nine consecutive years.

He was also mired in a few controversies. Back In 2017, Kher was accused of threatening to ruin the career of a Bengali actor to cover up a voice acting controversy involving his actor wife, Kirron Kher.

