Mumbai: Hindi film star John Abraham’s passion for bikes is well known to his fans. If you are a fan of John, you must be aware that he has a great collection of bikes. But do you know what these bikes are. The most important thing is that John fondly calls them ‘Babies’.

Let us know more about John’s ‘Babies’ and see more videos….

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 14R (Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R): Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R has a 1441cc engine, which generates power of 195. Bhp and develops 115 Nm of peak torque. Its ex showroom price is around Rs 19, 70,000.

Aprilia RSV4: Second bike in the video is the Aprilia RSV4 RF which is fitted with an SC Project exhaust. The RSV4 is powered by a 1078-cc, 4-cylinder engine producing 217 PS of power and 122 Nm of peak torque. The ex-showroom price for Aprilia RSV4 RF is around Rs 21.29 lakh.

Ducati Panigale V4: Ducati Panigale V4 Another bike in his garage is the Ducati Panigale V4 which costs around Rs 20.57 lakh, ex-showroom. The V4 is also powered by a 998-cc, 4-cylinder engine producing a maximum of 221 Ps of power and 112 Nm of torque. It also gets an SC exhaust installed in it.

Yamaha VMAX (Yamaha VMAX): Yamaha V-Max which has Yamaha’s 60th year anniversary paint scheme. It is the only cruiser in the video. The The V-Max is powered by a 1679-cc, 4-cylinder engine producing 197 Bhp and 166 Nm of torque.

Yamaha R1: The Yamaha R1 is powered by 998-cc, four cylinder engine which produces 200 Ps of power and 112 Nm of torque. The YZF R1 costs around 20.39 lakh ex-showroom. he can also be heard saying about installing an Akropovic aftermarket exhaust in some time.

MV Agusta F3 800: Next on the line is the MV Augusta F3 800. As the name suggests it is powered by a 798-cc, three-cylinder engine producing 148 Ps of power and 88 Nm of torque.