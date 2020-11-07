Hyderabad: Actor Kamal Haasan has turned 66 today.

The actor started his career as a child artiste and went on to establish himself as one of the most popular actors in the country.

Haasan has been involved in a lot of controversies due to his personal life.

Haasan married twice in his 66-year-old life and was in a live-in relationship for 11 years. He also had two affairs.

On his birthday, let us know some interesting things related to his personal life.

Haasan started working in films as a child artiste. His first film was Kannum Karalum in 1960. He married Vani Ganapathy (1978). But they divorced after ten years. She acted with Haasan in the 1975 movie Melnaattu Marumagal. After their wedding, Vani worked as Haasan’s costume designer for several movies.

The reason for the distance between Vani and Haasan was the actress Sarika. After getting close to Sarika, Vani and Haasan’s relationship started to sour and they took divorce after 10 years.

Vani and Haasan got divorced in the year 1988 and in the same year Haasan married Sarika. Haasan and Sarika were in a live-in relationship for a long time. Sarika became pregnant during this time, after which Haasan married her.

Sarika and Haasan have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara Haasan. But Haasan’s relationship with Sarika could not last long. In 2002, Haasan divorced Sarika and the two separated from each other.

Apart from these two weddings, Haasan also had two affairs, that earned him a lot of controversy. Haasan dated actress Simran Bagga, 22 years younger than him. However, Simran married her childhood friend.

After Simran, Haasan went ahead and started a live-in relationship with actress Gautami. Both of them were in a live-in relationship in 2016 before Gautami officially announced his separation from Haasan.

Now, though Haasan in officially single, rumour mills are buzzing that he is in a relationship with his co-star from the film Vishwaroopam, Pooja Kumar