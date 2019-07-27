Mumbai: Rahul Bose has been in the headlines for a video in which he said that he was charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas at JW Marriott in Chandigarh.

Rahul is considered to be one of such actors who are quite active on social work besides doing films. Rahul was born July 27, 1967 in Bangalore. He made his acting debut with the film ‘The Perfect Murder’ (1988).

Rahul is not only a great actor but also a scriptwriter, director and social worker. Besides being an actor, Rahul is also a rugby player. Very few people know that he was the first face of the Indian rugby team who took part in several international competitions.

In addition to rugby, Rahul also played cricket and was coached by Saif Ali Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Not only this, he once won Silver in a boxing competition. Rahul is often seen on cricket and kabaddi grounds to encourage the players.

‘English, August’ was one of the first ‘Hinglish’ films and gained Bose international recognition when it became the first Indian movie to be purchased by 20th Century Fox and won several awards at international film festivals.

Bose received the Silver Screen Award for Best Asian Actor at the 2000 Singapore International Film Festival for his performance in ‘Split Wide Open’.

Talking about films, Rahul has worked in ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’, ‘Maan Gaya Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Jhankaar Beats’, Kuch Love Jaisa, ‘Chameli’, ‘Shaurya’ and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’. He also directed the film ‘Poorna: Courage Has No Limit’.

